BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 26.9 percent y/y at 410.8 million yuan ($59.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lXqsgb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention
June 16 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd