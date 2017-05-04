UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says unit in deal to buy 70 percent stake in Australia's PRP Diagnostic Imaging for about 1.7 billion yuan ($246.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q1wXlg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.