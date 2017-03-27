March 27 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net loss of FY 2015 (46.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 7 million yuan to 9 million

* The reason for the amendment is adjustment according to auditor's comments

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AKXUwo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)