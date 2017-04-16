April 16 Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd

* Says to buy company owner's two affiliates for a combined 11.5 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 11.5 billion yuan by private placement of shares to fund company's chemical project

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2ppOnV5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)