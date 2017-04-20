BRIEF-Downer EDI updates on downer services' offer for Spotless
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
April 20 Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd :
* Says it will construct quantum data center and smart community with 21Vianet Group Inc, and both will cooperate on internet big data and super information platform related fields
Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.