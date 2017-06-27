BRIEF-Shanghai Baosight Software to provide data centre service to China Pacific Insurance
* Says it signs contract to provide data centre service for 20 years for up to 5.5 billion yuan ($809.06 million) with China Pacific Insurance
June 27 Henry Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$65.8 million versus HK$ 57.2 million
* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of co HK$34.1 million versus HK$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market
* Says board re-appointed Samir Kothari as managing director of company for further period of 5 years