BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Henry Group Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares
* Negotiation with potential purchaser in respect of possible transaction was terminated
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 20 April 2017
* Termination of negotiation in respect of possible transaction would have no adverse impact on financial position of co
* No formal or legally binding agreement for possible transaction has been entered into between potential vendors and potential purchaser Source (bit.ly/2pBnBcm) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.