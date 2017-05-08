BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 8 Henry Morgan Ltd:
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.