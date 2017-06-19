June 19 Henry Morgan Ltd:

* Refers to ‍ASIC issuing interim stop order in respect of prospectus for bonus options lodged by co on 2 June

* Says is in process of providing further information in response to a statement of concerns issued by ASIC​

* ‍requested ASX to suspend trading in its shares and its existing options​

* ‍Hopes to finalise certain transactions to announce to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: