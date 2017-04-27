BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
April 27 Henry Morgan Ltd
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
* Informed that JB Financial has closed its $10 mln pre-IPO capital raising
* JB Financial Group also advises it has appointed Stuart McAuliffe as group ceo of JB Financial Group Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.