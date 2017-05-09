BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Henry Schein Inc
* Henry Schein reports record first quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.76
* Q1 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 2.92 billion versus. $ 2.71 billion
* Q1 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Henry Schein Inc - affirmed 2017 financial guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $12.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash