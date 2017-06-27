BRIEF-Snap Inc says users can now create filters in Snapchat app - Blog
* Snap Inc says starting today, users can now create filters in Snapchat app, customize them - Blog
June 27 Henry Schein Inc:
* Henry Schein settles litigation
* Henry Schein - settled litigation with Sourceone dental that will result in a $0.04 per share charge when co reports its second-quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roche Holding Ag - added 22q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana