UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Herald Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 March 2017
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to decline in group's revenue for six months ended 31 March 2017 by approximately 37% Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2q8s9JR] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources