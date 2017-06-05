UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 Herbalife Ltd:
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
* Herbalife Ltd says in May, results far exceed the 80 percent threshold called for in the company's agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Sees Q2 revenues to fall by 6-2 percent
* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.95
* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.95 to $1.15
* Herbalife Ltd sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.70; sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.10 to $4.50
* Herbalife ltd sees FY 2017 net sales to rise by 0.5 percent-3.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources