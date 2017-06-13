June 13 Herbalife Ltd:

* Herbalife nutrition announces new appointments to corporate leadership team

* Appointed Frank Lamberti to role of EVP and managing director for the americas and worldwide marketing

* Lamberti succeeds Miguel Angel Fernandez, who has left company to assume role of president of Avon Products, Inc

* Announces appointment of Richard Werber to acting general counsel while company conducts a search for role