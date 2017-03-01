BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Herc Holdings Inc
* Herc Holdings reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces full year guidance for 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Says total revenues were $405.2 million in Q4 of 2016, compared with $422.4 million
* Q4 revenue view $407.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $550 to $590 million
* Says 2017 net fleet capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $275 million to $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.