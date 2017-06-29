UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules Capital announces additional portfolio company liquidity events and congratulates its portfolio companies on their achievements
* Hercules Capital Inc - Deal for approximately us $758.5 million
* Hercules Capital Inc - Transaction closed on May 31, 2017
* Hercules Capital Inc - Ironplanet, Inc. was acquired by Ritchie Bros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.