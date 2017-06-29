June 29 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital announces additional portfolio company liquidity events and congratulates its portfolio companies on their achievements

* Hercules Capital Inc - Deal for approximately us $758.5 million

* Hercules Capital Inc - Transaction closed on May 31, 2017

* Hercules Capital Inc - Ironplanet, Inc. was acquired by Ritchie Bros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: