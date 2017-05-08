BRIEF-Monster digital, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
May 8 Heren Health Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the company will hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2lsVUd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded Indonesian-based telecommunication trading company PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk's National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time, we have downgraded the ratings on Tiphone's IDR2 trillion bond programme and IDR500 billion bonds issued under the programme to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The downgrade and Negative Outlook