* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40
million subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce - priced underwritten public offering of
$40 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate
subordinated notes due june 1, 2027
* Heritage commerce corp - notes will initially bear a fixed
interest rate of 5.25% per year
* Heritage commerce - commencing on june 1, 2022, interest
rate on notes resets quarterly to three-month libor rate plus
spread of 336.5 basis points
