May 23 Heritage Commerce Corp

* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering

* Heritage commerce - priced underwritten public offering of $40 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due june 1, 2027

* Heritage commerce corp - notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 5.25% per year

* Heritage commerce - commencing on june 1, 2022, interest rate on notes resets quarterly to three-month libor rate plus spread of 336.5 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: