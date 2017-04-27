BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Heritage Commerce Corp
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $6.5 million in first quarter 2017, a 7 percent increase from first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Heritage Commerce Corp - net interest income increased 7 percent to $23.8 million for Q1 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon's Pershing
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: