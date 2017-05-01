May 1 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc
* Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. announces 2017 record first
quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $80.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Heritage-Crystal clean says in February 2017, received a
partial award for claims made in arbitration related to
acquisition of FCC Environmental in 2014
* "On March 8, we entered into a settlement agreement with
sellers of FCC Environmental"
* Under terms of March 8 agreement, "we agreed to withdraw
all claims in arbitration"
* Under terms of March 8 agreement sellers of FCC
environmental agreed to pay co $8.6 million in two equal
installments
