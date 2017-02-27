Feb 27 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc

* Heritage-Crystal clean-entered into new credit agreement replacing co's third amended previous credit agreement dated as of june 29, 2015 - sec filing

* Heritage-Crystal clean - agreement provides for borrowings of up to $95 million;$65 million is in form of revolving facility,$30 million is available in form of term a loan

* Heritage-Crystal clean inc- term a loan will mature on february 21, 2022