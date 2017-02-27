UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Feb 27 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc
* Heritage-Crystal clean-entered into new credit agreement replacing co's third amended previous credit agreement dated as of june 29, 2015 - sec filing
* Heritage-Crystal clean - agreement provides for borrowings of up to $95 million;$65 million is in form of revolving facility,$30 million is available in form of term a loan
* Heritage-Crystal clean inc- term a loan will mature on february 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.