BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
* Heritage Insurance Holdings reports financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Gross premiums earned increased 2% for q1 2017 as compared to q1 2016
* Qtrly book value per share increased 6% as compared to q1 2016 to $12.67
* Repurchased 361,211 shares for a total of $4.5 million in q1 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.