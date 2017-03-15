March 15 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial
results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in
strong capital position
* Qtrly total revenue $ 102.8 million versus. $ 101.3
million
* Qtrly book value per share $ 12.41
* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly loss per share
$0.09
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross
premiums earned for q1 of 2017 to be in range of $158 million to
$162 million
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - related to zephyr
acquisition, heritage expects to record about $2.4 million in
amortization expense in q1 of 2017
* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly net premiums earned
$ 94.9 million versus $ 97.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $105.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects its
gross loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, for q1 of 2017 to be in
range of 32% to 34%
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross
loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, to trend downward in second
half of 2017
