March 22 Herman Miller Inc -

* Herman Miller reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 sales fell 2.2 percent to $524.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Sees q4 2017 sales $575 million to $595 million

* Also recognized pre-tax restructuring expenses totaling $2.7 million in q3

* In early phases of executing plan to reduce operating costs, with target of achieving between $25 million- $35 million of annual savings over next 3 years