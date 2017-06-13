June 13 Herman Miller Inc:

* Says on June 12, co entered interest rate swap agreement, swap transaction for an aggregate notional amount of $75.0 million

* Swap transaction has a forward start date of January 3, 2018 and termination date of January 3, 2028

* In connection transaction, co effectively to convert $75 million of outstanding indebtedness to fixed interest rate plus applicable margin