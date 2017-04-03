BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
April 3 Heron Therapeutics Inc:
In connection with Brian Drazba's departure, CEO Barry Quart assumed role of principal financial officer, effective April 1, 2017
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share