June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Hersha Hospitality Trust:
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - deal for $36.0 million.
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - funded acquisition with proceeds from recent sale of Residence Inn Greenbelt, MD as part of a tax-deferred like-kind exchange
* Hersha Hospitality Trust says expects Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove to stabilize at an 8.0% - 8.5% yield on gross invested capital
* Says seller of Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove provided financing to company with an installment note for $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.