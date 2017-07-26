BRIEF-Hershey Q2 earnings per share $0.95

July 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co

* Hershey announces second-quarter results; updates outlook for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Q2 sales $1.663 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.66 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.41 to $3.60 including items

* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 1 percent

* Hershey co says full-year net sales expected to increase around 1%, including unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points

* Hershey co says q2 combined constant currency net sales growth in mexico, brazil and india was about 10%

* Hershey co -declared quarterly dividend of $0.656 on common stock and $0.596 on class b common stock, an increase of about 6% on both classes of stock

* Hershey - q2 china net sales declined versus last year due to continued softness in chocolate category throughout modern trade and select sku rationalization

* Hershey co says expects that broader industry challenges at retail level will persist over remainder of year

* Hershey co says net sales in second half of year are anticipated to be about same as year-ago period

* Hershey co - continues to expect fy increase in adjusted eps-diluted to be around high end of outlook of $4.72 -$4.81‍​

* Hershey co - no change to the company’s full-year outlook related to the increase in adjusted gross margin‍​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.80, revenue view $7.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hershey co says full-year 2017 net sales growth outlook includ unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: