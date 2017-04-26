UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Hershey Co
* Hershey co says full-year net sales expected to increase around low end of 2% to 3% range
* Hershey announces first-quarter results; updates 2017 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 sales $1.88 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.9 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.31 to $3.55 including items
* Hershey co says adjusted earnings per share-diluted expected to increase around high end of 7% to 9% range of $4.72 to $4.81 for 2017
* Hershey co says "expect non-seasonal u.s. Cmg trends to improve over remainder of year"
* Hershey co says "additionally, macroeconomic challenges persist in china and we expect net sales for full year to be lower there than 2016"
* Hershey co says expect impact of foreign currency exchange rates to be minimal versus our previous estimate of a 0.25 point headwind for fy
* Hershey co says continue to forecast strong productivity and cost savings initiatives in 2017
* Hershey co says in 2017 company anticipates its effective tax rate will be slightly lower than its original forecast
* Hershey co says china chocolate category retail sales in q1 of 2017 were about same as last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.78, revenue view $7.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey - while preliminary, easter sell through is in line with estimate & sees hershey u.s. Candy, mint & gum april year-to-date retail takeaway to be about 2.5%
* Hershey co qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources