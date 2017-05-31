GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
May 31 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation
* Unit entered into an agreement to sell $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.625 pct senior second priority secured notes due 2022
* notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears
* Hertz Global says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from issuance to redeem in outstanding $250.0 million principal amount of 4.25 pct senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities