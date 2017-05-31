May 31 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Unit ‍entered into an agreement to sell $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.625 pct senior second priority secured notes due 2022​

* ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears​

* Hertz Global says ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from issuance to redeem in outstanding $250.0 million principal amount of 4.25 pct senior notes due 2018​