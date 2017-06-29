June 29 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize
portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second
priority secured notes due 2022
* Hertz global -unit funded about $255 million of proceeds
to pay principal, applicable premium in connection with
redemption of 4.25% senior notes due 2018
* Hertz global holdings inc - exercised right to reduce
amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving
credit facility by $150 million
