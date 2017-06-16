June 16 Hess Corp

* Hess Corp - ‍in 2017 and 2018, Hess and its partners plan to continue exploration and appraisal of 6.6 million acre Stabroek block​

* Has sanctioned first phase of development of Liza field located on Stabroek block offshore Guyana

* First phase of a planned multiphase development of Liza field is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $3.2 billion

* Hess Corp - Hess' net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately $955 million relating to Liza field​ project

* Hess - first phase of planned multiphase development of Liza field will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil, with first oil expected by 2020

* Hess Corp - gross discovered recoverable resources for Stabroek block are now estimated to be 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent