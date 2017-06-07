BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.50 yuan/share
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28
June 7 Hester Biosciences Ltd
* Says approved to make investment in unit Hester Biosciences Africa Ltd to the extent of $3 million Source text - (bit.ly/2sC8xN7) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 22 Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.
* Announced that European Medicines Agency validated marketing authorization application for Veyvondi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: