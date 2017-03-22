BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Hester Biosciences Ltd
* Says decided to make investment in the partnership firm namely, Texas Laboratories, Mehsana, Gujarat
* Says to accept the buy-back offer of its associate company i.e. Leruarua Vetcare (Proprietary)Limited, Botswana.
* Says intends to acquire 55% stake of Texas Laboratories
* Deal to be in cash consideration Source text - (bit.ly/2mrkw0t) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)