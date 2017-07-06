MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Heta Asset Resolution Ag
* Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution says expects to have wound down 95 percent of assets by end-2018, 100 percent of assets by end-2020
* Heta says total cash raised from wind-down to be 9.6 billion eur by 2020 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing