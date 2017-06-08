June 8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise says as of april 30, co now
expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit the company by the
end of 2018 - sec filing
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says as of april 30, company
estimates to incur aggregate pre-tax charges of about $1.1
billion through fiscal 2018
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise-as of april 30, expects up to
about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018 as part of
former parent's 2015 restructuring plan
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - out of estimated about
12,200 employees to exit co by 2018-end , about 4,000 remain as
of april 30, 2017
Source text - bit.ly/2rGqRX5
