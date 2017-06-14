BRIEF-Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year
* Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year
June 14 Hexagon:
* Says has noted recent speculation in media regarding a potential acquisition of company
* Says regularly evaluates various opportunities to optimize company's positioning and shareholder value
* Says should these evaluations lead to concrete results, market will be immediately informed.
* Says should these evaluations lead to concrete results, market will be immediately informed.
* YL Ventures - Expansion of leadership team with additions of Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer of Akamai Technologies, Amichai Shulman, Chief Technology Officer of Imperva, Inc
