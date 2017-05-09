UPDATE 1-Mediaset owns all pay TV unit after acquiring Telefonica stake
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
May 9 Hexagon AB
* Says furthers its Smart X strategy with the acquisition of Catavolt, a US-based mobile app platform provider
* Says Catavolt, founded in 2009 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, offers an end-to-end platform for mobile application development and delivery, secure cloud orchestration and edge computing (real-time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody