* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Hexaware Technologies Ltd
* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share
* March quarter consol profit 1.14 billion rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 9.61 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 838.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was INR 8.20 billion
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.10 billion rupees
* Says headcount at end Q1 was 12,734; up 1,135 y-o-y
* Says attrition at end March 2017 was 14.9 percent
* Says qtrly utilizations stood at 78.9 percent including trainees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
