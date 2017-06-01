BRIEF-Mediagrif acquires Orckestra Inc.
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions
June 1 Hexcel Corp:
* Hexcel has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire French composites company Structil
* Hexcel Corp - proposed transaction is subject to review by relevant employee representative bodies and approval from applicable French authorities
* Hexcel Corp - entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire all of shares of Structil SA
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing