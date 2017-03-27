March 27 HF Group Ltd:

* Registers pre-tax profit of 1.4 billion shillings in 2016

* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015

* Says the bank is preparing to liquidate first tranche of the bond issued in 2010 and has invested 4.1 billion shillings in government securities

* Says the group proposes to pay first and final dividend of 0.50 shillings per share Source: j.mp/2mIvxuG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)