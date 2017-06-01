European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
June 1 Hff Inc
* Hff inc - arranged a $170 million refinancing for a retail portfolio of 33 retail properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PAYMENT OF €2.6 MILLION FROM BPIFRANCE AFTER COMPLETION OF A NEW KEY MILESTONE FOR ITS PRODUCT OSE-127 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring