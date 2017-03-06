March 6 HgCapital Trust Plc

* As at February 28, 2017 pro-forma NAV per share of £16.74, this increase primarily reflects uplift to book value on exit of Zenith announced in Jan

* FY NAV per share of £16.50, a total return of 19%

* Expect to make some new investments over remainder of 2017 but not at level of activity seen over last year, given current market environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: