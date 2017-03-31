March 31 hhgregg Inc:
* hhgregg - on March 29, co executed consulting agreement
with a contractual JV comprised of Tiger Capital Group Great
American Group
* hhgregg-Consulting deal appoints Tiger Capital Group,Great
American Group to conduct sale of merchandise in 132 retail
store locations,distribution centers
* hhgregg - sales of merchandise shall commence on april 8,
only to extent that no acceptable going concern bids are
received by company by April 7
* hhgregg - based on terms of consulting deal, co does not
anticipate any value will remain from bankruptcy estate for
holders of co's common stock
* hhgregg-As per consulting agreement, Tiger Capital Group,
Great American Group shall be payed in amount equal to 1.25pct
of proceeds from merchandise's sale
