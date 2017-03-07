March 6 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg files for chapter 11 reorganization
* Hhgregg inc- petitions were filed in U.S. Bankruptcy court
for Southern district of Indiana
* Says has signed a term sheet with an anonymous party to
purchase assets of company
* Says expects a quick and smooth process through chapter 11
with emergence in approximately 60 days.
* Hhgregg inc- hhgregg's 132 store locations will operate in
ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process
* Says 88 stores affected by co's announcement on March 3,
2017 will continue to operate as previously disclosed in coming
weeks
* Says company has obtained a committed $80 million
debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility
