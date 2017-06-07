June 7 Hhgregg Inc

* Hhgregg Inc - ‍effective on June 6, terminated employment of Robert Riesbeck, chief executive officer and president of company​ - SEC filing

* Hhgregg Inc - as a result of resignation of Riesbeck, size of board was reduced to two directors

* Hhgregg Inc - effective June 7, 2017, board appointed Kevin Kovacs, CFO of company, to serve as president and chief executive officer