BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
March 16 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
* Will continue to operate in ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process
* Hhgregg inc - has obtained interim approval of its $80 million debtor-in-possession loan facility to fund operations of business during sale process
* Hhgregg - terminated nonbinding term sheet with anonymous party to buy substantially all of co's assets through reorganization under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.