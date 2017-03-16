March 16 Hhgregg Inc

* Hhgregg terminates letter of intent

* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms

* Will continue to operate in ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process

* Hhgregg inc - has obtained interim approval of its $80 million debtor-in-possession loan facility to fund operations of business during sale process

* Hhgregg - terminated nonbinding term sheet with anonymous party to buy substantially all of co's assets through reorganization under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: