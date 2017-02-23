Feb 23 Hi-Crush Partners LP

* Hi-Crush Partners LP announces primary offering of common units

* Hi-Crush Partners LP says commencement of a primary public offering of 20.5 million common units representing limited partnership interests in partnership

* Hi-Crush Partners LP says partnership intends to use net proceeds from this offering to fund purchase price of acquisitions of Hi-Crush Whitehall LLC