* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
* For Q2 of 2017, partnership expects volumes to increase by
50-60% sequentially
* Hi Crush Partners Lp - partnership provided updated
guidance for 2017 capital expenditures in range of $115 to $125
million
* For Q2 of 2017, "pricing is also expected to increase
sequentially"
* Qtrly sales of 1.38 million tons of frac sand versus sales
of 1.36 million tons of frac sand in Q4 2016
